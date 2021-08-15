Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

