ArdCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $73,191.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $73,191.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

