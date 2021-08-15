Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.36. 45,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,710. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

