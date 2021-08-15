ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 5,398 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

BABA stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

