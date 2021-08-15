ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of Sabre worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Sabre by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $46,888,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,974. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

