ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 98.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comcast by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 52,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.