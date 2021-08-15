ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,030,195 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 9.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $119,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,059. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.