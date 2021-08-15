ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of COF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.73. 2,360,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

