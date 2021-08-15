ARGA Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510,102 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.39% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,027,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,552. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

