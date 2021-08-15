ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.24 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,093. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

