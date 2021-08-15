ARGA Investment Management LP Has $109.51 Million Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,081,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,430 shares during the period. Weibo accounts for about 8.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Weibo worth $109,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Weibo by 811.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after buying an additional 1,759,458 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 1,496,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,854. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

