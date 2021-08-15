ARGA Investment Management LP Has $44.56 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161,888 shares during the quarter. Momo makes up 3.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.75% of Momo worth $44,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 1,537,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,333. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

