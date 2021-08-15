ARGA Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $24,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 3,218,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,864. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

