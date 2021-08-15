ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:PKX traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $71.57. 218,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

