ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 1,147,600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,600 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 4.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.15% of Nutrien worth $53,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 66.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 13.4% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Nutrien by 39.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 892.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 234,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $63.61. 1,134,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

