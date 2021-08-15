ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 16,441 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,914,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.