ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 29,247 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,247 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $50.37. 15,829,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

