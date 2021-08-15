ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 65% higher against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $55,746.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

