Argon (ARGON) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Argon has a market cap of $2.98 million and $213,285.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00153761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.23 or 0.99479394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00878366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.96 or 0.07117660 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.