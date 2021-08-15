Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.