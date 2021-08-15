Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.08. 4,136,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

