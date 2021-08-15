Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

