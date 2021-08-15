Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 295.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.74. 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.52. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

