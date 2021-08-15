Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.00. The company had a trading volume of 329,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

