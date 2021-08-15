Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. 1,908,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.