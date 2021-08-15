Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,441. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

