Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

