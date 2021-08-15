Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $215.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.