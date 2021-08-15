Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Stryker by 26.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $263.15. 764,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

