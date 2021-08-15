Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $448.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.