Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 931,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,425. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

