Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

UNP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

