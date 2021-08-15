Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Allstate by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.06. 846,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

