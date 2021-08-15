Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,540,205 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.