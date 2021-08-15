Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,296,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.