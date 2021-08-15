Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,843. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

