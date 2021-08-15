Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 7,110 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

