Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. The stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

