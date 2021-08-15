Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. 1,796,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

