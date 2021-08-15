Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,106. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

