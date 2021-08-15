Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,500 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $128.34. 2,552,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,679. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

