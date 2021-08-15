Argyle Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

