Argyle Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

