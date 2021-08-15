Argyle Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 2,010,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.