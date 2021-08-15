Arion Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,652.90 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $39,652.90 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,435,653 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

