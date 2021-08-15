Arionum Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Arionum has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $75,557.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,619.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.99 or 0.07001309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $709.55 or 0.01490041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.44 or 0.00391512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00157156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00573941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00361806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00326490 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

