Ark Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $170.86 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,272,684 coins and its circulating supply is 131,151,787 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

