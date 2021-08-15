Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Starbucks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

