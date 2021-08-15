Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 3,191 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.