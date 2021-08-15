Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,331 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 557,656 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 311,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $31.69 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15.

